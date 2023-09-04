Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 Resurfaces With A New Dev Team

Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines had a cult following, and for years, it didn’t look like the game would see a new installment. However, that changed just a few years ago with publisher Paradox Interactive working with the studio Hardsuit Labs. This team would bring out a new thrilling installment with players tossed into a war filled with legions of vampires. Details were a bit scarce, but the studio was full steam ahead for getting this game out into the marketplace. However, it all fell apart a couple of years ago.

Development ceased, and Hardsuit Labs was removed from the project. For fans, this was a big blow, but Paradox Interactive wasn’t going to give up on bringing a sequel into the marketplace. Instead, they were quiet for the most part. Then, news came out that a sequel was being worked on with another studio, but the team was kept hidden so that they could continue working on the project. This way, there was less focus on fans reaching out for details or asking a plethora of questions. Today, we’re discovering that The Chinese Room is the studio that will be working on this game and attempting to get this game through the finish line.

Details are still a bit scarce. We know that the game is still set in Seattle and in modern times. However, there are some changes from when we first got a look at the game. This time around, we’re taking the role of an Elder who has awakened after a long slumber. Just where this narrative will go and how things will be different now that we’re taking on the role of a powerful Elder remains to be seen. But we do have one trailer available to announce the game is in the works and is being handled by the new development team.

So far, the development team is attempting to get this game out next year, 2024. That means more information will be coming soon. In fact, it looks like we might hear more details on the game sometime this coming January. That will hopefully pave the way for what to expect and the platforms this game will run on. At any rate, if you’re unfamiliar with this studio, The Chinese Room has gained quite a bit of attention for walking simulators. Some of their past big hits in the marketplace are Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture. For now, you can check out the latest trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 down below.