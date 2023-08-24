Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon Gets Overview Trailer

2023 has had several significant releases, and many more are coming. One is only hours away via Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon. The game by FromSoftware continues the franchise they haven’t touched in a decade after they went on their “git gud” spree of titles. Those titles helped change how people perceived the video game developer in the best way possible. So now that they’re returning to their mech franchise, gamers are curious about how the game will play and whether the franchise will be able to continue due to positive sales and buzz.

To that end, there is a double dose of news that can help “set the tone” for that. The first is that an overview trailer for Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon has dropped, showcasing more about the title and what gamers can expect.

The trailer details the game’s story, in which you are an “augmented human” mercenary who controls a special Armored Core mech and is thrown into a war between factions on the planet called Rubicon III. The war started over a unique substance found on the planet, and both sides wanted to claim it as their own.

Battles with other mechs are one of the key focal points of the title, and the trailer highlights how your mech will be able to wield four weapons at once and can move in three dimensions to dodge attacks and get up close and personal for a direct blow.

But the thing most gamers are looking forward to are the customization elements. You can swap parts on your Armored Core unit to make it what you desire it to be. You can make it the most untouchable thing on the battlefield, or you can make it an overpowering menace that no one wants to get hit by. The choice is yours.

You can check out the full overview trailer below:

The other big news is that the title has lifted its release embargo, and as shown on Metacritic, the reviews are looking positive.

Currently, fifty reviews give the game a score of 87, with 48 of them being positively ranked. The highest-scoring reviews all praise FromSoftware for not only maintaining what made this franchise fun previously but also using their “lessons” from their newer titles to improve the gameplay to a new level of smoothness and intensity.

So, if things hold as they’re going now, FromSoftware will continue this series without another long hiatus.