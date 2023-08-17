Diablo IV DLC and Sequel Won’t Take As Long To Deliver?

Video gamers have a unique “complex” about them if you will. You see, they will spend a lot of time hyping themselves up for a video game that won’t come out for months or years, and then when it arrives, they’ll enjoy it for as long as possible, and then, they’ll start the process over with another title. That process doubles when they’ve played a great game and want the sequel ASAP. For Blizzard, they made fans wait a very long time before releasing Diablo IV, and now fans are wondering if they’ll have to wait an equally long time for the fifth entry.

The good news is that we may have an answer on that front. Blizzard Entertainment’s President Mike Ybarra was on Twitter recently when he saw someone post about Diablo IV and them eagerly awaiting more content for it. Here is how the President responded:

Thanks @DMC_Ryan – we're glad you liked it. And going forward, you won't have to wait so long between titles. We have a lot more coming to Diablo 4 and beyond! — Mike Ybarra (@Qwik) August 14, 2023

So if we take these words at face value, we’ll get tons of DLC and updates to keep the main game rolling for a while, and the fifth entry is possibly already in the works. That shouldn’t be too surprising for various reasons.

One, Blizzard has always been big on DLC content across their franchises, as they know it’ll keep people playing their titles and bring in money. Two, given the success of Diablo IV, and it making many hundreds of millions in just a few days, Blizzard would be fools to not capitalize on things and keep the saga going.

If you look at the gap between the third and fourth entries, the mobile title doesn’t count, the main reason it took so long was that Blizzard not only had other projects to take care of, but the third entry was rather divisive. They changed many aspects of the title from the second entry to the third, and it showed. Many people praised the recent entry for its “return to form,” both in terms of gameplay and its visual aesthetic.

Now that Blizzard knows what it needs to do to make gamers happy and rake in the money, they will expound that to whatever levels they can. If anything, the only thing that would hold up the title is themselves. After all, Blizzard hasn’t been the most consistent company in recent years. Many of their titles have had serious backlash, and that’s all the more reason to take your time and not rush things out.

The last thing gamers need is another Diablo Immortal.