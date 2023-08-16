The Crew Motorfest Has Gone Gold

There’s no shortage of incredible video games that are slated to launch into the marketplace this year. We still have a few months left, and the calendar looks filled with incredible releases. However, you might be keen on knowing when some of these upcoming video games hit the gold milestone status. Fortunately, we have a gold status announcement we can share today. It looks like Ubisoft has another game set to begin mass manufacturing. Today the developers behind The Crew Motorfest have revealed that the game build has become certified gold.

The Crew has a strong following. This racing video game franchise from Ubisoft has brought out an open-world setting for players to go through. You’ll find that this series has a total of three mainline installments when the next video game launches into the marketplace next month. If you haven’t been keeping tabs on the franchise, Ubisoft is gearing up to launch The Crew Motorfest, and that game just received certified gold status. This is a big milestone for any development studio, so seeing this game follow after Ubisoft’s previous gold status announcement this month is quite an accomplishment.

Before we get too far ahead of ourselves, we can clear things up if you don’t know what going gold means for game development. Essentially, when a development studio reaches gold status, it means they are finished with the game development. At this point, the developers feel that the game is ready for the public. That allows the studio to send the game off to begin mass manufacturing. Game discs are made along with packaging before they are shipped off to retailers worldwide.

The Crew Motorfest is certified gold 📀



We're extremely proud and excited to announce our second gold master this week! Congratulations to all of our teams working on the game, we can't wait to see you all at the finish line this September 14! pic.twitter.com/AyIbZyRrtj — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) August 16, 2023

Of course, that doesn’t always mean the developers are done with the game. Typically we see game developers continue to push through some more work on the title for a future update. This usually allows the developers to clear up additional bugs or optimize the game for specific platforms. We don’t know if that’s the case here or not, but we at least know that The Crew Motorfest is set to release into the marketplace on September 14, 2023.

For those of you who might not be too familiar, The Crew Motorfest is set to take place on the adapted Hawaiian island of Oahu. Players will get to drive through the tropical location or take to the airways in a plane along with the ocean on a boat. As mentioned, this is not the only game that recently went gold for Ubisoft. If you don’t recall, Assassin’s Creed Mirage also hit the fabled gold status and is even launching into the marketplace a week earlier than initially expected.