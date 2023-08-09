Special Starfield Dev Q&A Happening Next Week!

It’s fair to say that Bethesda has put plenty of time and effort into making Starfield their next big IP. They’ve been working on it for years and have toiled away trying to ensure it is everything that they’ve wanted it to be and everything that fans are hoping it will be. But even though we’re getting closer to its September 6th release date, there are still many questions that fans are likely to have about the title. The good news is that Bethesda understands that and wants to answer them, or at least most of them, next week.

The game’s official Twitter handle notes that the Starfield team is hosting a special Q&A next Wednesday on their official Discord server. You can find the Discord link below to get into it. To be clear, you need to be a member of their “Constellation” group, which you can sign up for via the other link in the tweet below:

While we’re sure Bethesda won’t answer everything about the game for various reasons, it’s good to see them trying to bring more fans into the game and helping them understand all that the title has to offer.

You can’t forget that the game is meant to be massive. There are millions of worlds you’re supposed to be able to travel to and explore. Not to mention, you’ll have a ship to travel to them in, so that’s nice.

What might be more accurate to expect questions about is the moment-to-moment gameplay and how various things will go down. We know the game is an RPG and that you’ll be able to craft your own path across the stars, but the nitty-gritty of it all is still up in the air, and gamers hate that kind of “unknown.”

The fact that Bethesda is doing this so close to the title’s release date speaks volumes. They want to ensure that hype for the title is as close to its peak as possible. To be blunt, who can blame them? This game means a lot to them on many fronts. They don’t just want it to succeed. They want it to do as well as possible and to be something that stands out from the crowd.

Bethesda is known for making quality titles, and they want this to be another part of their legacy. But for you, the gamer, if you have a question you want to ask, you better sign up now!