Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Miles Morales Gets Discount On PS Store!

When Insomniac Games revealed they were doing a title based on Spider-Man, many fans were intrigued about what would come next. But even by their wildest imaginations, it’s hard to think they could’ve pictured what we got. Their first title, which later became Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, was a near masterpiece in terms of characters, story, and gameplay. Then, they did a spinoff game for the PS5 starring Miles Morales, detailing his first days as a true Spider-Man. Fast forward to now, and one of the most-anticipated games of 2023 is the third game in this series, and it looks to put the other two to shame with how big it’s going.

However, for some of you, especially those who might have just gotten a PS5, you may not have had the chance yet to experience both of these games. The good news is that Sony and Insomniac have your back on this one. On the PS Store, they have made it so that the first two games in the series are on sale right now for you to snag up!

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales on the PS Store are on sale for the next two weeks! Catch up on the epic saga before Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases on October 20th!https://t.co/OyhYXwQM2Q pic.twitter.com/vm4hvMD0lt — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) August 2, 2023

If you get Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PS5, you can purchase it for $30. You can even get the GOTY edition for PS4 for $20 if you don’t mind playing on the previous generation of consoles. As for Miles, his game is $20 on the PS5. So you can get both titles for less than you usually pay for a full-priced PS5 game. That’s a pretty sweet deal.

Plus, both of these games are robust in their own ways. So if you space them out, you’ll get done with both titles and not have to wait long until the third game arrives on October 20th.

What most gamers and critics loved about these games was the portrayal of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. They felt like the comic book characters brought to life in fresh ways with fun new stories to call their own.

The gameplay also really helped you feel like Spider-Man, whether it was launching yourself through the air to get to locations, using your webbing and martial arts to beat up bad guys, or just hanging around and seeing how you could take the best selfie!

All of these things will be expanded in the third title, bringing the Venom symbiote into the mix for even more action, chaos, and suspense! So get the games on sale now and be ready in October for the next release!