Capcom Reportedly Has A Massive Unannounced Game Coming Next Year

Capcom has been in the headlines a bit lately. For instance, the company recently acquired Swordcanes Studio. Likewise, if you didn’t catch the reports yesterday, Capcom has had quite a successful decade. A new report shows investors could be keen on getting into Capcom shares. Bloomberg reported that Capcom shares are up and have had a 1,200% surge over the past decade. This surge has been due to a few factors that allowed Capcom to thrive in the markets. With some solid IPs and ventures into the cinematic medium, the company doesn’t appear to have any problem making a profit.

Of course, there are areas mentioned in the Bloomberg report in which Capcom could still have some trouble breaking into. For instance, mobile gaming is massive, and that’s an area Capcom still needs to build up. But more recently, the author behind the Bloomberg report recently took to Twitter and shared a new tidbit of insider information. According to Takashi Mochizuki, the Capcom company has plans to release one unannounced game that is coming next year. This title is expected to sell millions by March of next year.

We don’t have any more details beyond that, but fans of the Capcom franchises are already making some guesses as to what it might be. The strongest guess fans gravitate towards is that this will be the next Monster Hunter installment. With Monster Hunter Rise being out for a good while now, it might mean that this next installment will be a new major release aimed at the latest generation of console platforms.

Capcom says:

-Sword Canes Studio has 22 employees, mostly animators.

-plans to release one unannounced game, which would sell millions, by March next year — Takashi Mochizuki (@6d6f636869) July 26, 2023

Meanwhile, there are others that hope this might be something else. For instance, we still see quite a few Dino Crisis fans out there pleading for Capcom to revive this IP. Then there are others suggesting a return to the Dead Rising franchise. Regardless of what this game installment ends up being, it’s already assumed that we’ll have a heavy seller. Now we just have to wait and find out what exactly Capcom has planned and just when they’ll finally pull the veil revealing this mysterious major upcoming video game release.

In other recent news related to Capcom, Resident Evil: Death Island just released into the marketplace. That might help tie some fans over until a new game drops for the franchise. Although, there are still fans waiting on Capcom to reveal a Resident Evil 4 DLC that goes over the Ada Wong campaign. This campaign was missing from the initial release, so it could mean DLC for this campaign is being worked on.