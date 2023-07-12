Final Fantasy XVI Producer Hints At A Potential DLC Announcement

RPG fans on the PlayStation 5 could dive into the latest installment of the long-running Final Fantasy franchise. With the release of Final Fantasy XVI, players are getting to step into another medieval world with a darker storyline and action-packed combat. However, if you finished the game and want new content, then you might be in luck. We don’t have an official announcement just yet, but that could change. Recently a producer for Final Fantasy XVI might have hinted that some kind of announcement will be coming soon.

Square Enix is still hyping up Final Fantasy XVI up, and one of the recent tours to highlight the game featured a stop in Malaysia. It’s here that the press was able to chat with Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. During one conversation, a member of the press was able to ask Naoki Yoshida about DLC. Fortunately, thanks to a post on Twitter, we can see the exchange in the tweet below. According to Naoki, when the team got together for this installment, the focus was to bring out a standalone experience. Developers crafted a game that newcomers could enjoy the Final Fantasy franchise and a storyline that would be complete by the time you reach the credits.

Yoshi-P was asked during the FF16 press tour in Malaysia on whether they have plans for DLC.



He says they heard feedback from players that they want to see more story within the world of Valisthea.



However, Naoki noted that the developers have been watching feedback from players who have requested to spend more time in the world of Valisthea. So while he doesn’t have anything to state now, he says this strive for more in this game is a positive thing for the development team. Likewise, he hopes that they can talk more about that in the near future. So it looks like we might have some kind of a DLC announcement in the future, which will further expand on the game world and potentially narrative of our favorite cast of characters. But we’ll have to wait to see what the developers cook up for us next.

Final Fantasy XVI was only just released last month, so if you haven’t already picked up your copy of the game, then you can do so now. The title is currently only available for the PlayStation 5. However, we know that this is a timed exclusive deal. So eventually, we might see a PC release for the title. But don’t expect an immediate release for the PC once the timed exclusive deal comes to an end. We’ve already heard from Square Enix that this game was developed and optimized for the PlayStation 5, so any ports that come out after will likely take a long while before they are ready. In the meantime, you can check out our overall impressions of Final Fantasy XVI in the video we have embedded below.