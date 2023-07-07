Xbox Has Brought Back The $1 Trial Game Pass Offer

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service is definitely a worthwhile investment if you’re on the latest-generation Xbox console platform. It’s a service that has also received a lot of attention from the industry, with Sony Interactive Entertainment head, Jim Ryan, claiming no publisher likes the model. Meanwhile, we had heard the exact opposite from a Sega developer. But this service boils down to something worth having for those on Xbox Series X/S. Today, we’re finding out Microsoft has brought back the $1 trial offer promo.

Those who were subscribers to Game Pass might not get this deal, but if you have yet to give this service a try, then now might be the perfect opportunity. If you don’t recall, Microsoft had initially offered this $1 trial promo but has since taken it away. It was now brought back after Microsoft recently made the decision to price hike the subscription service models. Fortunately, the price jump is nothing massive, as the standard Game Pass subscription was at $9.99 before being bumped to $10.99. Meanwhile, the more premium tier for the subscription service is up from $14.99 to $16.99.

So again, it’s nothing drastic, and it might not persuade players to drop the service, especially when we have a heavy hitter coming out this September in the form of Bethesda’s Starfield. Of course, it’s also worth mentioning that PC players will find that Game Pass did not change at all. But again, if you haven’t already tried this subscription service out, then getting a trial for $1 might finally sway your attention toward it.

If you’re unfamiliar with Game Pass, this is the Xbox subscription service that unlocks hundreds of games for players to enjoy. All of Microsoft’s first-party games will be released at launch through Game Pass and will remain on the subscription service. Meanwhile, there is the premium tier Game Pass Ultimate which adds EA Play into the mix along with online multiplayer. In fact, we just received the announcement of what new games were being added to the subscription service this month. We’ll include the first wave of July 2023 titles coming to the service down below.

Xbox Game Pass Coming Soon