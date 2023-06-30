Starfield Devs Further Teases The Boost Pack

Starfield is easily one of the biggest video game titles launching this year and undoubtedly the biggest exclusive for Microsoft’s Xbox platform for 2023. If you have been waiting for this game, then any and all news is welcome. Fortunately, it wasn’t long ago now that we had a nice deep dive into what Starfield will be bringing into the marketplace. For instance, we know this game will feature a jetpack-like gadget that players can equip and further explore the planets a tad bit quicker than if they were roaming on foot.

Today, a new tweet was posted from the official Starfield Twitter account, further hyping up the boost pack players will have. It’s not anything new that we haven’t seen already in prior marketing materials. But the folks at Starfield want you to know just how much fun this jetpack can be when exploring. Not to mention just how high you could reach if you’re roaming a planet with low gravity. Since this game features quite a few troublesome enemies to battle against, having that extra bit of verticality should help when gunning down your targets.

From what we have seen so far, the boost pack will offer players more freedom in reaching new heights and quickly maneuvering from different sides in midair. Since we already know that Starfield will not have any land vehicles at your disposal, this boost pack is likely something you’ll be able to have equipped early within the game campaign. We even know that there will be some skills and abilities that players can use to buff up their character further. I’m sure this boost pack will have its own line of updates that players can make to make it even more versatile or improve its functionality.

At any rate, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see just how much we can rely on the boost pack and its line of updates. Currently, Bethesda is set to launch on September 6, 2023. When the game launches, it will be available exclusively for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. With that said, since this is a first-party release under Xbox, we will see this game release on the Game Pass subscription service. So we expect to see quite a few new subscribers on the service or renewals made by September. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for Starfield in the video embedded below.