Alan Wake 2 Dev Gets Asked About Dismemberment Content

Alan Wake fans have waited years for a proper sequel to the story. We left the first game with a bit of a cliffhanger as we waited to see what would happen to our leading protagonist. However, the wait will finally end as we know Alan Wake 2 will land in the marketplace this October. If you were hoping to see this game land on consoles and PC with plenty of gore-filled gameplay, then you might be out of luck. Recently the head of VFX at Remedy Entertainment was asked about the game featuring dismemberment.

Johannes Richter holds the title as the head of VFX, and thanks to the folks over at MP1st, we’re finding out that Johannes was asked about dismemberment in an issue of Play Magazine. According to Johannes, the development team is not shying away from any kind of elements of body horror. But if you were expecting dismemberment, then you’ll find none here. Instead, the team wanted to focus more on spine-chilling atmosphere and psychological frights. Additionally, Johannes admitted that pulling off dismemberment is tough to do in-engine.

So don’t look for too much gore combat to come into play here. Still, this is going to be quite a frightful experience for players. When Remedy Entertainment confirmed a sequel to Alan Wake was coming, it was also unveiled that this would be a survival horror experience. This would change how they presented the first game, which was more of an action title with horror elements sprinkled throughout it.

Of course, being a sequel, this game will be set years after the events of the original Alan Wake. But since we know Alan Wake was last left trapped in the Dark Place, the game won’t completely focus on Alan this time around. Instead, the developers introduced another protagonist you’ll be switching back and forth between in the campaign. Remedy Entertainment crafted up an FBI agent named Saga Anderson, who is sent out to Bright Falls to solve a case based around a series of ritualistic murders. How this ties together with Alan and his attempt to escape his imprisonment remains to be seen.

With that said, we don’t have too much of a wait on our hands. As long as there are no delays that further push this game back, we can expect Alan Wake 2 to land in the marketplace this October 17, 2023. When the game does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.