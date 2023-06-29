Activision Email Confirms Nintendo’s “NG Switch” Will Be On PS4/Xbox One Level

Activision also confirms that they could have been bringing Call of Duty to the Nintendo Switch all along.

An internal email with Activision has made some surprising revelation about the next Nintendo console after the Switch. For this we rely on live tweet coverage from Derek Strickland of Tweaktown.

In an email between Activision CCO Armin Zerza and a higher up at Nintendo, Armin said this:

“Given closer alignment of Gen8 platforms and our previous offerings on PS4 xbox One, it’s reasonable to assume we can make something compelling for NG switch as well.”

NG here is short for next generation Switch. While this email does not share full details on Nintendo’s next console, this communication heavily implies it will once again be a portable platform with an ability to be played like a home console.

It’s also suggested that this next console will have similar power and capability as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This is supported by the rumors about this console for the last few years. In 2021, we reported on such a rumor, that this successor console would be using Nvidia’s DLSS technology, the same technology found in their desktop and mobile (laptop) GPUs.

And then a few months earlier this year, we reported on a seemingly debunked rumor that Nvidia may have put in a special order with Samsung’s foundry for a particular CPU, that will be used on Nintendo’s next console. That source backed down on their claim, confirming the order was for CPUs to be used on Nvidia’s automobile partners. Still, the rumor was noteworthy because the alleged chip could match the PS4 and Xbox One, and was definitely more powerful than the Steam Deck.

Activision’s CEO Bobby Kotick then went through examination and cross-examination, where they discussed Call of Duty appearing on Nintendo’s platforms.

Bobby confirmed that he believes Activision’s Call of Duty teams can make a ‘great game’ for the Nintendo Switch. When you consider how Activision had made Call of Duty games for Nintendo platforms in the past, this is a completely reasonable expectation.

Activision had handed off porting responsibilities to other studios, and there are many eager and capable studios that can do that work now, even for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

On the question of bringing it to the next Nintendo platform, Bobby says that he needs to see the specs but he would consider it. He once again reiterated his regret to not get on board the Switch.

If and when the Microsoft – Activision deal is finalized, Microsoft is contract bound to deliver Call of Duty games to Nintendo’s platforms. As it turns out, Activision could have done so all along, and they consider it a mistake that they didn’t do so.