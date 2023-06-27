Quantum Break Was Initially Supposed To Be Alan Wake 2

When it comes to video games, plenty of work goes into the production. But before it even gets to that point, some development studios begin pitches. Different publishers will get presentations of what a studio is working on. This is an effort to help bring this creation into the marketplace for players to enjoy. Today, thanks to a report from Eurogamer, we’re finding out that Quantum Break was actually supposed to be Alan Wake 2.

Speaking with Eurogamer, the creative director for Remedy Entertainment, Sam Lake, unveiled a failed pitch. Right now, the focus is all about what’s to come with Alan Wake 2. It’s a game that we’ve been waiting on for several years. However, rather than looking at what’s to come, Eurogamer looked at what happened in the past. There were attempts to get Alan Wake 2 off the ground, and one of the pitches was a single-player experience with live-action television episodes scattered within the campaign. According to Sam, the concept was brought up to Microsoft, and they were interested in it.

In that pitch, I had the idea there would be live-action mini-episodes in-between the episodes of the game, and during that pitch at Microsoft, they were like, ‘We are interested right now about this, but not really interested about going on with Alan Wake. Sam Lake – Eurogamer

Again, this was during the time when Microsoft was pushing heavily on media content outside of video games for the Xbox One. So it does seem like a perfect match for Microsoft, but they were not keen on the Alan Wake IP. So rather than completely scrap the idea, Remedy Entertainment worked on a similar concept with a brand new storyline and characters in which that became Quantum Break. Meanwhile, their attempts to bring Alan Wake 2 pressed on, with even Control actually first taking shape as the sequel, according to Alan Wake 2 game director Kyle Rowley.

Fortunately, everything eventually leads to Remedy Entertainment in this game build that is coming out. Alan Wake 2 will finally grace its presence for fans this October, and we know that this setup will be different than what we received with the first installment. For instance, we know that this game installment will be a survival horror experience rather than an action game with horror elements within it.

But we’ll just have to see how this installment holds up compared to the original when it launches this October 17, 2023. When it does release, you’ll find the game available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.