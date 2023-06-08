Capcom Showcase 2023’s Stream Platforms And Featured Games Have Been Revealed

Capcom promises to show more about a game that they have kept the wraps on for about two years now.

Capcom has confirmed their first games to be featured in the upcoming Capcom Showcase.

This will be a part of the Summer Games Showcase, and now we have more details on the event.

If you may remember, we made guesses on games that they would be featuring, and in this case we were proven correct. Both Exoprimal and the rerelease of Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective have now been confirmed for the event.

Capcom has also confirmed one additional game, and promises that there will be more. That game is Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Very little is still known about Dragon’s Dogma 2 since Capcom first announced it in the ten year anniversary of the original Dragon’s Dogma. Franchise creator Hideaki Itsuno assured us that progress on the game was going well at the start of this year, but they have really yet to full unveil this sequel. Aside from some preview art, what we know now is that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows.

For those who don’t remember it, Dragon’s Dogma is really a story of a game getting its redemption. In its original release in 2012, the game received good reviews, and decent sales. However, it would go on to be trounced in influence and popularity in the similarly medieval themed Dark Souls and Skyrim.

To be clear, Dragon’s Dogma tried to do something else entirely, and isn’t just a copy of FromSoftware’s or Bethesda’s templates. Capcom themselves had many shortcomings in the production of this game, but most fans agree that its ideas actually did have potential.

Recognition for Dragon’s Dogma would come a few years later, when Dragon’s Dogma Dark Arisen, an overhauled and much improved version of the game, would release on Steam in 2016, and then on consoles.

Capcom certainly has no lack of active blockbuster franchises now, but Dragon’s Dogma 2 is particularly intriguing as producer Hideaki Itsuno has stuck around long enough that he can realize his vision two console generations after. That’s not something Shinji Mikami or Keiji Inafune can say.

It will certainly also be interesting to see if Capcom introduces us to other new games they have not yet revealed before. Maybe this is the year that Darkstalkers is no longer dead?

Capcom Showcase will be shown on June 12, 2023, 3 PM PT, on Twitch, Facebook, Tiktok, Instagram, Steam, and YouTube. If you won’t be able to watch it live, you can follow the latest news on the event and Capcom’s games here on GameRanx.