New Details Leak For Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Kazuma Kiryu is back, no longer a yakuza, but back to the same old wacky adventures.

New details have leaked for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, the latest game from RGG Studio.

RGG Studio, as you may remember, made the choice very recently to rebrand their Ryu Ga Gotoku video game series in the West. Initially, they had released the games under the generic Yakuza title. The franchise became hugely popular under that title, but it both leaned into stereotypes about Japan, and was also misleading about the content of the games and the intent of the developers. The new franchise name, Like A Dragon, is a literal translation of the Japanese name, Ryu Ga Gotoku.

These new leaks, as reported by Gematsu, are coming from PSDeals, a third party website that usually tracks PlayStation Store prices. As a tracker they may not have necessarily intended to leak information. Rather, their systems picked up on new data that has been entered into the PlayStation Store’s systems, even if that data has not yet gone live for end users to see.

This is the description on the PlayStation Store for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name:

“Once a legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding.

Under the codename “Joryu,” Kiryu embarks on a gripping action narrative with bone-shattering combat in vibrant locations filled with exciting characters and activities.

Ultimate Combat with Two High-Impact Fighting Styles

Dynamically switch between the Yakuza and Agent fighting styles in visceral melee combat.

With the Yakuza style, strike fear into enemies by unleashing wildly aggressive moves powered by Kiryu’s unparalleled strength and flair.

Or up the ante with the Agent style by delivering blows with absolute speed and precision, while using an array of high-tech gadgets like electrified bind wires to stun enemies then send them flying.

Strategically adapt to the situation and leverage both styles to dominate and destroy hordes of enemies.

Endless Entertainment

Whether you’re brawling in the secret Castle arena, singing a new karaoke song, enjoying a drink at the live-action cabaret club, or racing in the pocket circuit, the world offers a variety of immersive experiences.

An intriguing informant named Akame also provides thrilling sub-missions, drawing you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori, Yokohama and the mysterious Castle.”

PSDeals also found a release date of November 9, 2023, alongside offline multiplayer and remote play features.

RGG Studio have arranged for owners of the PlayStation 4 version to get the PlayStation 5 version on digital and free, but if you have it on disc, you need to put your PlayStation disc in your console to play it. If you happen to have Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name for PlayStation 4 on disc, and a disc-less PlayStation 5, you won’t be able to avail of the offer.

It’s certainly a good offer, but unfortunate that these limitations means not every PlayStation user can avail of it.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows via Steam.