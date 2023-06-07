The Day Before Drops A New Trailer Confirming Its Launch Date

The Day Before emerged online once again with a new trailer. This game had its share of problems, but the development team over at Fantastic is still striving to see this game launch into the marketplace. Today, the new trailer dropped to once again confirm to players that this title will be arriving in the marketplace this November. But hopefully, we’ll be getting more gameplay footage to showcase the game further and answer any questions players might have left regarding just how close of a gameplay experience we’ll be getting to the marketing materials showcased prior.

For those of you who might be unfamiliar with The Day Before, this is a multiplayer open-world survival horror game. The title throws players into a modern-day version of the United States. However, a pandemic has destroyed most of humanity, turning them into mindless zombies. Now what is left is dangerous infected, where you’re forced into scavenging for resources and avoid being overwhelmed by the undead. Heading into the cities might be asking for trouble as it could come with quite a horde of zombies. Meanwhile, because this game is a multiplayer experience, you might have to deal with hostile players who are also after the few precious resources left in this world. So knowing what is ahead of you, whether in a big city or a small suburban town, is key to your survival.

Log online with friends and chart out for easy targets or build an alliance as you search nearby regions. As mentioned, the latest trailer has dropped today, again alerting players that they can get their hands on this game on November 10, 2023. When the title drops into the marketplace, it will be available only on the PC platform. Of course, that’s if the development team can get this game out into the marketplace, to begin with.

There have been a few troublesome obstacles that the studio is dealing with. For instance, the game was pulled from Steam earlier this year because of a trademark dispute. Then when we received some raw gameplay footage, videos were quickly pulled from YouTube because of a calendar app also named TheDayBefore. So if all goes according to plan, we’ll get to play through The Day Before This on November 10, 2023. In the meantime, you can check out the latest trailer release in the video we have embedded above.