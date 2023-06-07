Hogwarts Legacy Now Has A Free Game Trial For PlayStation Plus Subscribers

Hogwarts Legacy was one of the most anticipated and hyped-up video game releases for 2023. The video game was also a huge success, with critics and fans alike praising the game. Now that the game has been around for a few months, a game trial is available. Those of you who are a subscriber to PlayStation Plus can give the game a chance right now.

Thanks to PSU, we’re finding out that Hogwarts Legacy is available through a PlayStation Plus premium trial. This trial will allow players to try the game out before deciding to purchase it from the marketplace. With that said, you will need to be a member of PlayStation Plus to give this trial a download. But with that said, don’t expect to explore too much of Hogwarts’s actual school grounds. Instead, this trial is just 45 minutes long, which will get you through the game’s opening moments.

If you want to try the mechanics to see how the game might play, then this will give you enough time to learn a few spells and cast them. You’ll also get some of the opening storylines, which take our protagonist on a new journey that makes their arrival at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry a bit more complex than initially thought. Of course, if you want even more insight into the game, we have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view below.

Overall, Hogwarts Legacy follows a late arrival student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft Wizardry. However, early on, you discover that you possess a rare and ancient magical ability. This leads you into a battle for power, and the fate of the magical world now depends on you. Currently, Hogwarts Legacy is available to pick up on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms.

Meanwhile, those of you who are on the Nintendo Switch platform will find that the game will be made available later this year on November 14, 2023. That’s unless another delay is the platform version, which may push the game even further back. At any rate, you can check out our Before You Buy coverage in the video below, along with a game trailer for Hogwarts Legacy in the video above.