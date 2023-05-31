Silent Hill: Ascension Just Had A New Trailer Drop Today

Update:

Since this Silent Hill: Ascension trailer released, it has been viewed over 96K times. Here is what some viewers had to say.

This genuinely feels like a Netflix adaptation of Silent Hill. Sparks – YouTube Comment

I’m not sure what it is lol but I’m just excited Silent Hill is alive and well. A top 3 series of all time for me!! Logan Kessel – YouTube Comment

Okay, this looks promising. Dark and eerie, a adult sense of dread hits hard so far. Hopefully they don’t mess it up. Retro Games Made Easy – YouTube Comment

Original Story…

When Konami first unveiled their return to the Silent Hill franchise, it came with several projects in the works. One of those projects was Silent Hill: Ascension, which was described as a community-driven experience. While we didn’t get full breakdowns of every game being developed, we finally have a new trailer to offer a bit more insight into this game. In addition, the latest trailer should hopefully give a little more insight into the game and character designs.

From what we know so far, Silent Hill: Ascension is an interactive community-based game. Players would be able to sit in and watch a game centered around a few new characters being drawn into a hellish nightmare. Their guilt and past trauma have now forced them into this otherworld that might take not only their lives but the lives of their children. Unfortunately, we’re still left in the dark right now regarding who each of these characters is and their background information.

However, we know that players will go through this game daily as a community. You’ll solve puzzles and make decisions. The most popular result will trigger what happens in the storyline for everyone. As a result, you might find some characters get killed off despite your personal best efforts to keep them alive. Although, you don’t have to be a gamer to sit in and play through these challenges that are presented by the development team. Instead, you can act just as a viewer and watch how the campaign comes to an end.

This latest trailer also offered a look into some of the character designs along with the enemies. In previous Silent Hill projects, there was plenty of attention put into the enemy character designs to reflect some of the past traumas and torments of the protagonist characters. So it should be interesting to see if this game installment follows that trend and if we can pin certain enemies to the different characters’ storylines.

At any rate, you can view the latest trailer release in the video we have embedded above. Currently, we’re still left waiting for more insight to come out regarding just when we’ll be able to start the interactive game. All that was said is players can expect the game to start up sometime later on in the year.