Mortal Kombat 1 World Premiere Gameplay Footage Confirmed For Summer Game Fest

Here are what some fans had to say about the upcoming gameplay premiere.

So the last time MK 11 was leaked fully. Like really leaked. Besides the gameplay.



But my guess is we will have something similar this time (roster, titlescreen, etc.)

Mortal Kombat fans have been eagerly awaiting the next mainline installment announcement for a good while. Since the launch of Mortal Kombat 11, most of us would have assumed that the next mainline game would continue on the storyline. As such, we were expecting a Mortal Kombat 12 announcement. But rather than keeping up with the storyline, it looks like NetherRealm Studios has opted to bring out a new storyline with the introduction of Mortal Kombat 1.

The announcement came out recently, which showcased a new storyline set in a new timeline. In addition, Mortal Kombat 1 is said to feature a new fighting system along with the reintroduction of our favorite roster of characters. But details are still a little scarce right now. This past announcement trailer didn’t offer any gameplay footage, and that would be the next grand unveiling for this game. Fortunately for fans, we know just when the gameplay footage will be revealed for Mortal Kombat 1.

Today, Geoff Keighley, who presents at the Summer Game Fest, has unveiled to his followers that Mortal Kombat 1 will have its world gameplay premiere live on stage. This will take place on June 8, and it should have quite a few fans viewing the stream. After all, with the cancellation of E3 2023, Summer Game Fest is one of the few significant showcases that will be taking place next month.

We expect a bit more insight into the game as well. Geoff Keighley also noted that this gameplay premiere would be joined by Ed Boon, one of the creators of the Mortal Kombat franchise and the current director behind Mortal Kombat 1. So if you’re a fan of the Mortal Kombat franchise, this is one stream you don’t want to miss out on. While we don’t know specifically when in the stream this game will be highlighted, the Summer Game Fest is set to take place on June 8, 2023, starting at 3 PM EST.

Meanwhile, there’s still an influx of rumors and speculation regarding what’s coming to Mortal Kombat 1. One of the latest rumors suggests Megan Fox and Travis Scott would be featured in the game. Perhaps this gameplay reveals trailer will also highlight some of the guest’s characters or skins to be featured. Of course, if you still need to scratch that Mortal Kombat itch, there is a resurgence of players right now on Mortal Kombat 11.