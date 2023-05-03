Hideo Kojima Reviews Latest MCU Film

As the spring starts to actually feel like spring, it’s only a matter of time before the “Summer Blockbuster Extravaganza” starts to happen in Hollywood. Even though a Writer’s Strike is going on right now, the movies and TV shows that are already done will still air and make their way to the big screen. In addition, this upcoming weekend will see the first of many big comic book movie releases during this summer, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 will arrive. The movie already has many fans ready to watch it, and some, like Hideo Kojima, have already seen it.

Kojima has been doing many things on Twitter over the last few months, including highlighting certain things he likes about past games, recent movies, and more. After seeing the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film, he couldn’t help but make a post on Twitter about his feelings on the film:

“Went to see Guardians of the Galaxy VOLUME 3 at IMAX 3D theater. Boy, I can’t believe it’s been already 9 years since the 1st! Always enjoy the high speed dolly shot. 1st was about Peter and his mom, encountering looser friends, and the 2nd was about Peter and his dad, bond between members and growths, and this time is about the past of the rocket and each member’s growth and future. The perfect structure for the trilogy.”

It’s not surprising that Kojima would focus on the story structure of the trilogy as he is a man who is known for his complex stories in his games. But he’s not wrong that a trilogy should have a certain structure if it will be both meaningful and end things for the character. The Marvel film is the final bow for this “bunch of A-Holes” and its director James Gunn. Gunn will be heading to Warner Bros Discovery to head up the new DC Films division and see if he can bring his magic to rebirthing their film universe.

As for Kojima, he’s still working hard on various projects, including Death Stranding 2, which aims to be just as intense and insane as the other games he’s made. It’ll be interesting to see how the game plays and feels in relation to the first one and if he is also looking to give this franchise the “trilogy treatment.” If that’s the case, then he might start laying seeds for the next game within this one. We’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case.