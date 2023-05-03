Biomutant Is Coming To The Nintendo Switch

Biomutant first dropped into the marketplace back in 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. So it’s been around for a little while now. It wouldn’t receive another release until the following year when developers Experiment 101 managed to get this game out into the marketplace once again, but now for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Keeping up with that trend, now, in 2023, we’re going to see Biomutant make one more launch into the marketplace. This time the game will be coming out for the Nintendo Switch platform.

The Nintendo Switch is Biomutant’s next target, as the developers revealed the game is coming through the official Biomutant Twitter account. However, you still have a good while before that comes to fruition, as it won’t launch until November 30, 2023. So we’re looking at the very end of this year as long as there’s nothing to push this back even further, which could potentially make it a 2024 video game release. Regardless, those that have been eying this game will have a new means to enjoy it both at home and on the go. With that said, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on Biomutant, we have you covered.

Guns, swords, and Wung-Fu on the go: Biomutant is coming to Nintendo Switch soon… ish.



To keep track of the final finalization date™, we’ve created this countdown for you – and us – to check: https://t.co/BT6vT5pKKy#Biomutant pic.twitter.com/Q3YYF2TGaV — Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 3, 2023

In Biomutant, we’re tossed into a fantasy world that mutated animals inhabit. You’ll take the role of a little critter that can be customized to your liking. Meanwhile, the story is centered around the Tree of Life. A plague has occurred, causing the tree to slowly perish. Players will have to venture to each of the five roots of this tree and fight off the boss, slowly killing off the root. Although you will have a branching storyline, the game will adjust slightly to your choices.

Again, since this game has already been released, we do have a Before You Buy video coverage for it. Our video coverage is our impressions of the game, from its mechanics, visuals, and storyline. However, you won’t find anything to spoil the narrative here. Instead, we’re just giving you enough information to hopefully offer plenty of insight on whether you want to pick this game up or not. Of course, this video coverage was for when the game initially launched back in 2021, so it might not be a perfect representation of how the game handles today. Likewise, it shouldn’t be used as a representation of what exactly you’ll get on the Nintendo Switch platform.