Weird West Definitive Edition Coming To Xbox Series S/X & PS5

Weird West initially launched on March 31st, 2022 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC however WolfEye Studios, the developer behind the immersive sim cowboy title, have announced that the definitive edition of Weird West will be making its way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X on May 8th, 2023.

The definitive edition is set to run at 4k resolution at 60 FPS on both consoles with the game’s publisher Devolver Digital taking to Twitter saying “The rumours around the cantina are true, Weird West arrives on PS5 and XB Series X/S on May 8 with all the bells and whistles! More details next week…”

Launching originally on March 31st, 2022 Weird West immerses the player in the unnerving and brutal Weird West full of monsters and equally horrifying human antagonists. Developed by the co-creators of Prey and Dishonored Weird West is as immersive sim as they come and anyone with even a smidge of interest in the genre will be sure to get something out of its diverse gameplay and characters. Giving the game an 8/10 IGN noted that “Weird West more than lives up to its name in all the right ways.” Kotaku also said, “Weird West feels like a momentous achievement in the immersive sims genre.” PCGames on the other hand simply noted that Wierd West is “one of the best RPGs of the year [2022].”

Being an immersive sim Weird West focuses heavily on utilizing the game’s sandbox in whichever way you see fit. Characters, factions, and places react to the player’s actions, and certain story elements can be completely bypassed with a single decision or pull of a trigger. It also makes sure that the player never gets too comfortable as you’ll switch between different characters learning each of their origin stories with different character abilities, allegiances, and strengths to discover and utilize to your advantage. With the game set during the days of the old West intertwined with fantastical creators and rich narrative storytelling Weird West has something for everyone and can be tailored to your specific needs. Weird West has something for casual players and those looking to really let their imagination run wild alike.

While the announcement of 4k resolution at 60 FPS is great it’ll be interesting to see if we get more information as to whether the definitive edition will add any new content or updates before its full release on May 8th, 2023.