Ubisoft Initially Planned On Ending The Division 2 Support By 2020

When it comes to Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise, it has a strong following. As a result, Massive Entertainment is still supporting the sequel installment with new thrilling content for players. Regularly, the game will receive content drops, but that wasn’t always intended to be the case. Instead, Massive Entertainment already planned to sunset Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 in 2020. However, there was one main reason the studio pressed onward.

The idea of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 still being an actively enjoyed game in 2020 wasn’t considered at Massive Entertainment. However, today we’re finding out from MP1st’s interview with The Division 2 creative director, Yannick Bancherreau, that the developers were surprised by how successful the game has become. Yannick stated that the plan was to end support after Update 12, which would mean that 2020 would see the last major support for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

This was because there were other notable projects in development at Massive Entertainment. It was believed that the game would start to dwindle down in popularity, and that would allow more staff to work on their upcoming Star Wars game along with the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. But because there was still a large active community of players, the development studio opted to press on with support. Fortunately, there was a means to keep Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 supported while allowing staff to transition over to their other upcoming projects.

It’s crazy when you think about it, huh? That’s the beauty of it. It’s been quite a real rollercoaster because Yes, the plan was after Update 12, at the end of 2020, the plan was to, to stop supporting the game. Because as the question mentions, we started working on the Star Wars game, we have the Avatar game. Everybody’s very busy at Massive and the idea was that we just need the people on those projects. Yannick Bancherreau – MP1st

Yannick notes that Ubisoft Bucharest is to thank. Because of their collaboration, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is seeing Year 5 in support. That should mean more content will continue with the game for the foreseeable future. But with that said, don’t expect a native drop for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. It’s already been stated that there was no interest in upgrading the game as it would mean ending support for last-generation consoles.

Additionally, we know more projects are in the works for The Division franchise. For instance, another overview video highlights the upcoming free-to-play installment, The Division: Heartland. If you missed out on that overview trailer, you can catch it right here. Otherwise, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available to pick up and play on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5 platforms.