Crystal Dynamics Holds Playtest For New Unannounced Game After Recovering From Marvel’s Avengers

Crystal Dynamics has been around for decades now, and they are still pressing on with new thrilling video game projects. Over the years, the studio was known for delivering games like Gex, Legacy of Kain, and even brought out some of the Tomb Raider games. Unfortunately, however, their latest release was anything but a hit. We’re sure you’re already familiar with Marvel’s Avengers, a game that failed to connect with players and was ultimately shut down after a few years.

Now their focus is on a few projects. We know that the studio is working on a mysterious untitled Tomb Raider game, aiding in the development of The Initiative’s Perfect Dark and potentially bringing out a new installment to the Legacy of Kain franchise. We say potentially because there was a survey that Crystal Dynamics sent out that was based on the franchise. While this vampire dark fantasy action-adventure franchise had a following, its last installment was released back in 2003.

So there looks to be a gauge to see how interested players might be if this IP made a return. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much more offered outside of the survey. But now, according to a report from PCGamesN, invites are going out to those who participated in the survey. This would be for a playtest for an upcoming game project. But outside of that, Crystal Dynamics was not keen on revealing what these players would test.

Playtesting is always a vital part of game development. It allows players to try the game out and offer feedback. This could then later allow developers to make any necessary changes or adjustments to the game before releasing it into the marketplace. Unlike Remedy Entertainment, which also just announced that they are holding a playtest for an unreleased game, Crystal Dynamics is allowing for remote play when testing this game project. Most playtest from studios are asking for players around the immediate area to apply for a spot.

Perhaps we’ll soon get an official announcement regarding a future Legacy of Kain video game is inbound. Likewise, it would be interesting to see if this is a reboot or a remake from a past franchise installment. For now, we’ll simply have to wait and see if Crystal Dynamics is ready to make any grade unveilings.