Disney Dreamlight Valley Fans Call For Mama Odie Addition

While Disney Dreamlight Valley launched in September of 2022, countless characters are still missing from beloved Disney and Pixar movies. Fortunately, the developers have been doing a great job of regularly keeping the newcomers flooding into the virtual life simulation experience. Still, that won’t stop fans from voicing their opinions about what characters might be brought into the game next. Recently a post blew up online from fans agreeing that Mama Odie is the next significant character addition that should come into the game.

Thanks to a report from Dextero, we’re finding out about a post that blew up on Reddit. It looks like fans are more than in agreement that Mama Odie should be a new character added to the game. Of course, if you’re not familiar with the name alone, Mama Odie is a character you can find in the movie, The Princess and the Frog. This eccentric voodoo priestess who lives within the swamps of Louisiana would likely have plenty of thrilling quests for players, and even fans agree that she could easily take the residency for Gothel’s house.

Mama Odie – The Princess and the Frog

Regardless, this is one of the characters that still need to appear within the game, and with as much fan feedback on this post, it’s likely the developers are well aware of her interest. So perhaps we’ll get Mama Odie sooner rather than later. But, of course, only time will tell as we will need to wait for the developers at Gameloft to unveil just what will be heading to the game next.

With that said, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on Disney Dreamlight Valley, this is a life simulation adventure game. Players are tossed into a cursed world, leaving its inhabitants to lose their memories. Now players are forced into maintaining this game world while tending to the different Disney and Pixar characters as you help them regain their memories. As mentioned, a variety of updates have come out which add additional characters and content for players to enjoy. Some of the additional characters to come into the game through updates are Beast, Belle, Sulley, Timon, and Pumbaa.

Currently, the game was released in early access on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, you can check out the game trailer for Disney Dreamlight Valley above or make a note of the current community challenges that are going on right now.