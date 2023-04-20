Death Stranding Director’s Cut Finally Gets DualSense Edge Support On PC

The PlayStation 5 debuted with a new, revamped controller setup. Sony introduced to the world the DualSense. This is a brand-new controller with a few more bells and whistles to enhance the gameplay experience for players. Fortunately, it has been available to connect on the PC platform, and today we’re finding out that the Death Stranding Director’s Cut on the PC platform finally has added support for the DualSense Edge.

I’m sure you are well familiar with the Sony DualSense Edge. However, we can offer some insight if you haven’t been keeping tabs on it. This is the more pro-style controller for the Sony PlayStation 5. For instance, it doesn’t drastically change the visuals of the DualSense. Instead, you’re given a few more features for the controller, such as swapping some of the stick caps or even back paddles. There’s more care to ensure that this controller will cater to your preferences.

But outside of that, you can still expect the same features from the standard DualSense. Sony crafted the controller to offer a more immersive gameplay experience. That includes haptic feedback, motion controls, to adaptive triggers. It’s giving you a few more sensations to whatever the gameplay moment might be offering in that given time. So if you own one of these controllers, the latest patch update for Death Stranding Director’s Cut will support the peripheral. With that said, this is not the only newly added feature to Death Stranding Director’s Cut on the PC platform. You can check out the full patch notes for updates here. We know that the game update also includes reduced ghosting and XeSS V1.1 for temporal stability.

That might even sway some of you to pick up Death Stranding Director’s Cut on the PC platform. This game is Kojima Productions’ debut title, and while initially released for the PlayStation 5, it has since been put on the PC platform. We even know that Hideo Kojima is working on a sequel installment, although details about what we can expect with this game are a bit scarce. Regardless, that is far from the only game in the works for Kojima Productions. In addition, we know that there is a mysterious Xbox exclusive that we have yet to be revealed.

If you have not given this game a shot and would like more insight, we have a Before You Buy coverage. This is for the game’s PC version release, which you can view in the video we have embedded below.