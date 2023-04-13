Rumor: Ubisoft + Appears On Microsoft Rewards

It's been a rumor for some time now that Game Pass would get Ubisoft + added in soon.

We have something interesting to talk about as Ubisoft + has appeared in an unlikely place.

As reported on Reddit, a fan has noticed that Ubisoft + appeared on their Microsoft Rewards App. When they tried clicking the Ubisoft + section, they received an error message.

The Microsoft Rewards program is a free rewards program that isn’t tied exclusively to gaming, but is connected to Microsoft’s overall suite of products and services.

You can earn points in the program by doing even the most mundane things on the Bing search engine, or using the Windows operating system. Xbox is a part of the program, where you can get some Rewards points for buying Xbox games. However, this action can’t be redeemed for points in all countries or business regions. Other gaming related things that could earn you points would be making use of Xbox Game Pass.

As you can imagine, the rewards program itself is really a huge gamification system. The idea here is if you were actually interested in participating, Microsoft would get you to use their products and services, such as Xbox, Windows, and Bing, for longer than you would have otherwise.

It certainly seems unlikely that Ubisoft + has suddenly been added in to the rewards program. It’s not so much that Microsoft Rewards is inconsequential – independent reviews of the program have confirmed that you can earn tangible rewards in time. That translates to a few dollars after a few hours of accumulated use, and that does include credit to use for Xbox Games, or Live Gold or Game Pass.

Basically, if you get used to using Bing, Cortana, Windows, etcetera in your daily life, and take the time to log in to the program, you can make it pay off.

But in regards to Ubisoft +, what gamers really want to see obviously is for Microsoft to get a deal together to make it a part of Game Pass, rewards program or not.

We have reported that Ubisoft + might be coming to Game Pass twice this year already. Here is the rumor from January, and the one from this month.

One could say that where there is smoke, there is fire, but so far, these rumors haven’t led to Microsoft or Ubisoft making any statements about it.

Maybe it’s simply a matter of the two sides not quite finalizing a deal quite yet. If that’s the case, hopefully they can work it all out soon.