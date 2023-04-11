Dead Island 2 PC System Requirements Highlighted In Technical FAQ Blog

For most fans of the Dead Island franchise, it seemed as if Dead Island 2 was destined to stay in development hell. There wasn’t any indication that this game was coming out after years of waiting, delays, and even the IP exchanging hands with another studio. Fortunately, Dambuster Studios managed to take this installment and carry it forward with a release set later this month. As we approach the game’s upcoming launch, it’s best to look through the technical FAQ and PC system requirements to ensure that you can run the game.

If you’re planning to play this game outside of consoles, then you might want to make sure your PC is up to par. There are already PC system requirements available which we’ll list below. But on top of that, any of the questions you might have about the game could potentially be uncovered through the technical FAQ page from the official Dead Island website. For instance, those of you interested in streaming the game might be concerned about the soundtrack played. Most games have a variety of licensed music played throughout the game, which makes a Streamer Mode well worth having available.

Fortunately, Dead Island 2 will have a streamer mode, and you can avoid these soundtracks outside of the opening cinematic title sequence. Although it’s noted that there is no gore filter available, so you will still have to keep in mind that when going through the game. Additionally, if you’re interested in tweaking the HUD, then that’s possible, as you can adjust different indicators and notification pop-ups. Again, we imagine that would be useful for streaming the game for your audience.

But more specifically, if you want to ensure the game will run smoothly, you’ll want to make a note of the PC system requirements you can find below. This image graphic was presented on the official Dead Island website blog, which showcases not only the minimum and ultra PC system requirements but the resolution and FPS you can expect to achieve within the game.

Again, Dead Island 2 is set to launch this month. Players will find Dead Island 2 launching on April 21, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. You can also catch the first opening moments of the campaign in a new video upload right here.