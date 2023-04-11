Will Elder Scrolls 6 Have Multiplayer?

Bethesda is easily one of the best video game developers out there, but it comes at a cost. Mainly, they make some of the best games, but they take their sweet time getting out into the world. Just look at everything that’s happened with Starfield as proof of that. But if you need another piece of proof, look at Elder Scrolls 6. Despite being revealed years ago, we have no inclination of when the game will arrive or even what it will look like. There was only the briefest of teasers to let fans know it was coming, and then Bethesda has been silent ever since.

That has led gamers to attempt to find clues of any kind as to what might be in the next game in the series. To that end, they’ve found a job listing for Elder Scrolls 6, and it might have dropped a key detail about what’s coming. On their official site, there’s a listing for an Associate Level Designer, and the details of that listing talks about multiplayer.

Specifically, they ask for a “strong familiarity with a variety of open-world multiplayer games.” Of course, that could mean many things, but the fact that they said “open-world multiplayer games” instead of “open-world games” indicates that a multiplayer component might be arriving with the title.

That would be a first for the mainline series. After all, their MMORPG features multiplayer aspects, which is one of the reasons it’s been so successful. So that’s quite a change-up for Bethesda to consider.

As for what kind of multiplayer elements may be included, they don’t mention that. Nor would they likely have put such information in a job listing. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t speculate! The easiest notion would be that they want to do some co-op action. Having players in groups of 2-4 take on missions, fight bosses, and see the world together would be a fun idea. Other games have done that with great success, and perhaps that’s why Bethesda is trying to emulate it.

Or it could be they have grander plans for their multiplayer. It’s hard to say. We know from Bethesda’s Todd Howard that he never wanted the game to be such a wait to get. He wishes he could speed things up, but he can’t. So while waiting for the game to arrive is hard, there could be some other clues or teases that might help the wait be more bearable.