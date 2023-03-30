Resident Evil 4 Remake Holds An Easter Egg Only Mass Fans Of The Franchise Will Catch

The Resident Evil franchise is a massive one. Going back to the original PlayStation platform, the installments continue to see new releases. Over the years, we have had several mainline installments, spin-offs, and even at this point, remakes. While the next mainline Resident Evil installment has yet to be unveiled, we did just receive a new remake. Resident Evil 4 is now readily available, and players are going through this epic survival horror journey either for the first time or all over again. But while some areas might have been expanded or adjusted, there is one new easter egg that is a direct reference to a Resident Evil game build only diehard fans will know about.

Resident Evil 4 remake Capcom developers knew fans were eager to get their hands on this installment. Of course, being a game that veteran players so profoundly cherished, the pressure was likely relatively high to deliver the title experience in a big way. Still, that didn’t stop some developers from adding a little nod for veteran fans. While Resident Evil 4 launched quite a few years ago at this point, some might recall the original build of the game. Before we got our hands on what is now known as Resident Evil 4, a build was showcased at different expos like E3. This build would go on to be dubbed Resident Evil 3.5, and it featured Leon dealing with more supernatural horrors.

Today, thanks to a Reddit user named KingKerog, we’re finding a scene that was added which was directly used in Resident Evil 3.5. In a preview build of the game years ago in 2003, there was a scene in which Leon explores an area when suddenly a mounted deer head falls to the ground, giving Leon a slight jumpscare. However, now in Resident Evil 4’s remake, we have a section that we play as Ashley. During this, we have the same situation happen. In fact, there are video clips available online showing off the two scenes in action. You can view the Resident Evil 4 E3 2003 scene here and then compare it with the Ashley sequence here.

Now fans might be going back to the game and seeing if there are any other little references or Easter Eggs from past games, franchises, or even scrapped Resident Evil builds. If you haven’t already picked up Resident Evil 4, you can do so now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Additionally, we also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the title, which you can view embedded below.