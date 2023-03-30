Nintendo 3DS Will Have One More Physical Game Release

The Nintendo 3DS was a massive success for the Nintendo company. This handheld platform first launched into the marketplace in 2011, and its lifespan continued until 2020. While most might have jumped ship for Nintendo’s latest hybrid console platform that is the Switch, there is still an active community of 3DS players. Unfortunately, nothing lasts forever, and Nintendo had begun to sunset the platform with the eShop closing its doors for the platform earlier this week.

But even though you might not have the ability to pick up games digitally, that doesn’t mean physical releases are completely over with. It looks like there will be at least one more title launch, thanks to Limited Run Games. If you’re not familiar with Limited Run Games, the company gained quite a bit of fanfare as it provided digital games with a limited physical release run. Collectors could pick up some of these games for their personal collection, but because it’s a limited-run deal, the games were relatively short in supply. So if you wanted to ensure a copy of the game being provided by Limited Run Games, you had to stick around online in hopes of securing your order.

Good night, Sweet Prince.



Yesterday, the 3DS and Wii U digital stores went down. Days like that remind us why we do what we do and why we'll keep on doing it.



We have one last 3DS release to give you—more news to come!#ForeverPhysical pic.twitter.com/CIDEx0vuH3 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 28, 2023

We don’t know just what the company has in store for players. The game wasn’t mentioned, but this will apparently be their last release for the Nintendo 3DS platform. According to the official tweet from the Limited Run Games Twitter account, more news will be coming out regarding the next and final Nintendo 3DS title release. Of course, we’re also wondering just how short supply this game might be. We’re sure that Limited Run Games are running on limited cartridges to produce these games.

At any rate, for Nintendo 3DS fans, this might be more than welcoming news as it gives this one more game to get excited about. Now players can start to speculate and guess just what that next game might be. For now, we’ll have to continue waiting for Limited Run Games to highlight the title and just when you can jump online to secure an order of this game. Meanwhile, we know that currently, Limited Run Games has a few games in the works, such as Justice Chronicles, Mighty Fight Federation, and Deathwish Enforcers.