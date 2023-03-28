The Last of Us Part I PC Launch Trailer Released

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is one game that has captivated so many players worldwide. The cinematic action-adventure title was filled with thrilling moments and a compelling storyline that kept you on edge. Since this game has been available since the PlayStation 3 and all the way up to the PlayStation 5 platforms, there have been a few console mediums to enjoy this game. But for the first time ever, the title is finally coming officially to the PC platform today.

The Last of Us Part I is Naughty Dog’s remake of the original The Last of Us video game. Players are getting a far more visually enhanced version of the game. But outside of having a brand new means to enjoy the game, there’s another reason why more players might be flocking to the likes of Steam to enjoy this game. Thanks to the HBO live-action adaptation of the first game, more players are likely interested in trying the game out. Fortunately, the wait is over, and you can enjoy the game right now on the PC platform; otherwise, The Last of Us Part I can be picked up on the PlayStation 5 console platform.

To further hype up the launch on the PC platform Sony PlayStation has uploaded a new trailer on their official YouTube page for The Last of Us Part I on PC. You can check out the official launch trailer in the video we have embedded above. Furthermore, if you are wondering if this game can be accessed on the Valve Steam Deck, then you’re in luck. It was already advertised for the Steam Deck, so you could likely enjoy The Last of Us Part I portably.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t been keeping tabs on the game or somehow avoided the hit HBO live-action adaptation series, The Last of Us Part I follows a man tasked with transporting a young girl across the now post-apocalyptic America. With most of humanity turned into zombie-like mutated creatures, the struggle to reach their destination will be a difficult one. As mentioned, the game has already been released on the PlayStation 5, and we have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view below. That said, it does not represent our views on the PC port. But that should help fill in some additional details about the gameplay and a closer look at our overall impressions of the remake.