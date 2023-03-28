Steam Getting “Dolphin Emulator” For Past Nintendo Titles

What do you do when a system you love is “out of cycle” and you still want to play its games? Well, you have a few options depending on your situation. For example, the easiest option is if you have the console in question. You merely need to plug it in, insert the games you want to play and go from there. But that’s not an option for everyone. After all, not everyone keeps their old systems when they’re done playing them, and sometimes the games you want to play aren’t available on current platforms. If you’re a Nintendo fan with this issue, you might find the answer on Steam.

At first, you might wonder how that’s possible. After all, there is no 1st party Nintendo games on Steam. There are 3rd party games that started as Nintendo exclusives that went to the PC platform, but those are different cases entirely. So how is it possible that you can play 1st party games on Valve’s beloved service? Simply put, someone is about to drop an emulator onto Steam:

The so-called “Dolphin Emulator” already has a page on the service and promises you’ll be able to play games from the 6th and 7th generation systems. If you’re not familiar with gaming history, that would mean that they will bring titles from the Gamecube and Wii eras of Nintendo. It should be noted that “Dolphin” was the codename from Nintendo for one of the systems before its official name hence why it’s being used for the emulator.

As for when it’ll come out, the Steam Page notes that it’ll be in the second quarter of 2023. So it will be a little bit of a wait. However, you can wish list the emulator right now.

Now, to the big question, is this kind of thing legal? Technically speaking, it is. There is a very fine line to walk, however. The ROMS that would be playable on this emulator would need to be a specific kind to not violate any laws. Valve has already approved this emulator, so it has a page for itself, so they don’t see any issues presently. That could change once word spreads about this and gets to Nintendo.

If all does work out, you might be able to play Gamecube and Wii games that you haven’t touched in a while, all with improvements to make the gameplay experience even more enjoyable.