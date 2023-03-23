New Kirby Time Video Gives Thanks To Everything

Given our world, it’s sometimes best not to have the most “meaningful” thing come out, but the most “wholesome” thing come out. By that, we mean that sometimes you want to see something that makes you feel good on a deep level. Thanks to its many family-friendly properties, Nintendo arguably is the best at doing that. But when it comes to the “It’s Kirby Time” videos, many can’t help but get a bit emotional as they watch. These aren’t about games but stories with Kirby and his friends that remind you that he’s more than just a video game character.

A new episode of “It’s Kirby Time” came out today, and it’s arguably one of the most emotional of the set. In it, Kirby thanks everyone for being there for him. Whether it was playing together, eating together, doing things like fishing together, protecting one another, etc. The art of the video is very beautiful, and it highlights why so many are fans of these videos and aren’t afraid to post crying gifs in the comments.

You can check out the full video below.

#Kirby and friends have a lot to be thankful for! pic.twitter.com/MnCFtobotM — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 23, 2023

One could argue that this is the best time to be a fan of Kirby and his games. Last year, Kirby and the Forgotten Land not only broke records for sales in the franchise, but many felt it could’ve been a Game of the Year contender had certain other titles not came out. It certainly did expand what the franchise is known for and created all new things for Kirby to do, like Mouthful Mode. The graphics were tight, the boss fights were fun, and the post-game content kept players going and striving for perfection.

But the fun didn’t stop there. Last month, we got Kirby Return To Dreamland Deluxe, a port of the fan-favorite Wii game, and it got some key additions to make it feel like a new game. That included a new post-game story featuring Magalor and a theme park mini-game collection that many were happy to join in and play with friends.

That also says nothing of the smaller games that came out, like Kirby Dream Buffet. So in the last year alone, fans have had plenty of content to do with Kirby. So perhaps the fans will say “thank you” to Kirby for all he and his allies have brought recently.

One can only wonder what the crew has planned next for fans.