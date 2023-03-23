Vicki Wheeler Teases Official “Lego 2K Driving Game” Reveal

There haven't been new kart racers for a while, so this would be a welcome new entry in the genre.

It seems that Lego and 2K Games has responded to the Lego 2K Drive reveal, by teasing the “Lego 2K Driving Game.”

In a tweet shared hours after the leak, the Lego Twitter account shared a fun little video tease.

We get Vicki Wheeler, a reporter with some breaking news, who just gets started reporting on the “Lego 2K Driving Game,” when her producer Steve, suddenly interrupts her, telling her she isn’t supposed to talk about it yet. She drops the date of the actual reveal, which will be on March 23, 2023, AKA, later today.

From what we know from the leaks, Lego 2K Drive will be a kart racer, very much emulating Mario Kart over Gran Turismo or Forza Horizon. There will be different race types, such as lap races and sprint races, multiple vehicle types, multiple terrain types, items and powerups. Your vehicle will even be changing form mid-transformation.

But unlike Mario Kart, which turns every vehicle into a hovercraft of some kind in the air, or the Sonic racing games, that have even more transformations, Lego 2K Drive will probably have those transformations incorporate the Lego idea in some way. Maybe parts of your vehicle are rearranged mid-race. Maybe pit stops will allow you to make changes to your vehicle on the fly.

That rumor indicated that the game was currently in closed beta, so it probably isn’t that far off from release. In fact, given the proximity, it isn’t that unlikely that Lego 2K Drive was planned to be revealed during this E3 event and to be released in time for the end of the year holidays for this year.

This may have sped up their plans for an official reveal, but hopefully 2K Games doesn’t feel pressured to rush the production and release it earlier.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has proven its longevity, but few fans will argue that it’s a bit long in the tooth, having lasted two console generations. While players can still look forward to more tracks, and possibly playable characters, in the Deluxe Booster Course Pass, there isn’t that much competition or action in the kart racing genre.

This isn’t to dismiss the many small developers making their own kart racers, like the notable Coffin Dodgers. But Team Sonic Racing and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled are both three years old. Disney Speedstorm is also in the works, so hopefully these two games could bring some life back to the genre for the year.

You can watch the “Lego 2K Driving Game” teaser trailer below.