Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Shows Off Incredible Realtime Facial Animation Using Unreal Engine

Fans who are waiting on the Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II video game has a new brief showcase available to check out. Today a new showcase was held highlighting Unreal Engine and the incredible advancements developers are able to pull off. One of the games to be present during the recent highlight was Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. This particular showcase was just to show how realtime facial animation holds up with Unreal Engine 5, and its quite the feat to watch.

We get a brief look at the character and actress as they prepare for the scene to take place. From there, we can see an instant transformation of the setting and character model. It’s a small dialogue line for the character, but the focus here is the animation that was being pulled off in realtime. Once the scene ends, we’re instantly popped right back into the real world as we see the actress wearing the necessary gear to capture her face along with the body movements made during the scene.

Fans are already hyping up the video and its incredible visuals that Nina Theory is able to bring into this installment. We’re certainly interested in checking out the game not only for the new narrative journey it will take players but for the new bump in graphics we’ll experience thanks to the Unreal Engine 5 powering the game development. Of course, we’re still left waiting on just when we’ll get our hands on the game.

Outside of the announcement of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, we haven’t received any details quite yet just when the game will be launching into the marketplace. Of course, with that said, we do know that this title will be coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S. Add in the fact that this is using the new Unreal Engine 5, and this should be quite the incredible next-gen video game experience. For now, while we wait for more information to release regarding the game and its intended launch date, you can check out the facial animation sequence showcased today in the video we have embedded above. Meanwhile, players who have yet to try the original installment, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, can try the title out now on PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.