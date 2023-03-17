Resident Evil 4 Demo Mod Opens Up More Areas For Players To Explore

The Resident Evil 4 remake is almost here, and we can’t wait to dive right back into this survival horror installment. While fans are eager to get their hands on the remake, the development team over at Capcom has put out a demo to help tie players over. This demo allows players a look into the game and its mechanics before the actual title launches. We’re sure that if you’re a fan of the franchise and are waiting for its release, you’ve played through this demo a few times. But there might be a new reason to start the demo all over again through the PC platform.

A new mod has come out from ScoovyHD on Nexusmods. This mod allows players to explore a bit more of the village. Now not everything is readily available to explore, as there are areas that go off into nothing. The demo doesn’t include everything, so while sections are cut back and only showcase a very small portion of the game, it’s at least another look at the village area. It’s noted that there are bugs here as well, so you might find some visual and audio glitches to deal with. Then there are even parts of the game where Leon can fall right through the floor. Unfortunately, that bug is not something you can resolve in-game. So you’ll have to restart the demo if this happens.

But again, it’s a mod that should hopefully give you a little more insight into the game setting to tie you over until the installment launches. Of course, other mods are readily available to download and incorporate into the Resident Evil 4 remake demo. This includes removing the timer for the demo, allowing you to keep going through the demo without being cut off from the action. Additionally, a few notable mods have either reworked the visuals or even changed Leon’s costumes.

Those mods will expand into other useful features or cosmetics when the Resident Evil 4 remake game launches into the marketplace. There’s even a mod to bring VR into Resident Evil 4, which you can check out here. Currently, Resident Evil 4 is set to launch on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms on March 24, 2023. Meanwhile, you can now download and enjoy the Resident Evil 4 remake demo to try the game out.