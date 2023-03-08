Bayonetta Origins Gets New Story Trailer and Demo!

At the time of this posting, we’re only nine days away from the release of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon. The title from Platinum Games will serve as a prequel to the beloved action franchise while being completely fresh and new. Fans have been curious about what the game would be like to play and experience and the few glimpses we’ve gotten have painted quite a picture. But today, a new story trailer has arrived, showcasing Cereza, Cheshire, and many other characters within the game and how they all connect with one another. Shall we break it down for you?

The first thing that can be easily told is that the game looks and plays like a fairy tale in video game form. That goes double for how things are said and set up. Such as how Cereza, at the beginning of the game, is being trained by her mentor, Morgana, but things aren’t going well. But then, she receives a mysterious request from a young boy who lives in Avalon Forest. He claims that he can give her the power to save her mother, which is a statement too tempting to ignore.

Once inside, Cereza uses her fledgling magic to summon a demon who possesses her doll, which she calls Cheshire after said doll. The only reason that the demon stays with her is that she can’t send the demon back home in the literal sense. She doesn’t know how yet.

The trailer also highlights some new characters and monsters we’ll be fighting and seeing. There’s a mysterious white wolf who will guide Cereza, and then there are Wisps that Cereza will attempt to help throughout the game. As for who we’re fighting, that would be the Fairies that live in Avalon Forest. They will be very tough, so Cereza and Cheshire must work together to defeat them.

One thing that’s made abundantly clear in the new Bayonetta Origins trailer is that Cereza and Cheshire aren’t exactly on the best of terms. You’ll have to overcome Cheshire’s demon nature more times than naught to get through the title, and maybe even have to fight the demon by the end.

With the game coming out on the 17th, it shouldn’t be too surprising to hear that the title has received a demo you can play now! The demo will let you play the first few sections of the game, and then you can transfer them over once you have the full title.