MachineGames Might Be Working On Multiple Indiana Jones Games

MachineGames is known for bringing out the new Wolfenstein series. With their debut title, Wolfenstein: The New Order, in 2014, the studio has mainly stuck with the IP. Although, it was unveiled at the start of January 2021 that there was a new IP that the studio would be working with. After being acquired by Microsoft thanks to the ZeniMax Media acquisition, MachineGames was revealed to be working on a new video game based on the Indiana Jones franchise. Although, we haven’t seen much of this game quite yet.

Outside of the small teaser trailer confirming that Indiana Jones was the next IP that MachineGames was working on, it’s been radio silence. No gameplay footage, trailers, or premise is available to highlight what this game will entail. We’re not sure if the game will toss players between the events of the various movies released or if we’ll get a different timeline of events altogether. Regardless, whatever the case might end up being, it seems another game might be in the works. Although, you will want to take this information as nothing more than a rumor right now.

Recently, Tech4Games published a screenshot of a Linkedin profile for Gia Nguyen. This is a contract concept artist for MachineGames. Within their Linkedin post, it’s noted that they are working on multiple Indiana Jones projects. That would lead us to believe that multiple games are being considered for Indiana Jones at MachineGames. Although, this very well could be a typo, and only one game is being developed at the moment.

Whatever the case may end up being, we’re still waiting on the official announcement of what the initial Indian Jones video game will bring. With the game first being teased at the start of 2021, perhaps we’ll get some more insight into the game later on in the year. After all, it could be a great opportunity to start marketing the game as we also have a brand new Indiana Jones movie coming into the marketplace. If you don’t recall, actor Harrison Ford is taking on the role of Indiana Jones. This will put our hero into 1969 during a new exciting period of humanity as they embark on the great Space Race. Although the United States government is seeking former Nazi scientists to aid in their goal to land on the moon, Jones looks to uncover another sinister plot.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see just when MachineGames opts to showcase their work and marketing materials to start hyping up the upcoming launch of the Indiana Jones game. In the meantime, you can check out the game teaser in the video we have embedded above.