Todd Howard Describes Indiana Jones Game As A “Definitive Love Letter”

Little is known about MachineGames and Bethesda’s upcoming Indiana Jones title since its teaser trailer and announcement back at the start of 2021. Most interviews with either Todd Howard or Bethesda have focused on the upcoming Starfield, Fallout sequel, and The Elder Scrolls 6. The Indiana Jones title is set to embody what made the Harrison Ford character so memorable and while it is being developed at the same time as the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 film the two projects seem to have nothing in common bar the IP itself. The Indiana Jones game is set to stand on it’s own two feet amongst the films and tell a separate story. There is still no confirmation as to whether Harrison Ford will be providing his voice for the main character but given the little we know about the title thus far it’s fair to say that this might not have even been discussed in detail yet.

Speaking on the Lex Fridman podcast, the video game designer, director, and producer at Bethesda Game Studios Todd Howard noted that creating an Indiana Jones video game was one of the many projects on his bucket list. He had originally pitched the idea to LucasArts back in 2009 but due to a number of reasons this never came to fruition. However, with the ownership of the Indiana Jones IP now in the hands of Disney Todd Howard and MachineGames have been given the go-ahead.

Howard described MachineGames as the “perfect fit” to tackle an Indiana Jones project and stated they were doing an “incredible job” when it came to the game’s development. Speaking further on the game itself, Howard said the game wasn’t just “one thing” when asked if the title had a particular leaning when it came to action/adventure. Instead, the game is a “mash-up” of ideas that the studio had wanted to explore for years. Ultimately, he described MachineGames’ work on the Indiana Jones game as a “definitive love letter” to the Indiana Jones franchise.

While this certainly sounds promising there is still very little information on the upcoming project. However, given Indiana’s rise in popularity again with the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 and the introduction of Indiana Jones in Fortnite Bethesda might be tempted to drop some more information on the upcoming game soon to capitalize on the fanbase’s excitement. MachineGames have a proven track record when it comes to releasing critical and commercial successes with them mainly focusing on the Wolfenstein series.

Source: Lex Fridman