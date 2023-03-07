Sea Of Thieves Getting Special Documentary

When Sea of Thieves was announced several years ago, fans weren’t the most excited about it. The team at Rare was known for several great titles, but this new game was a pirate-themed game that would be about multiplayer experiences as much as single-player ones. That didn’t inspire confidence at first. However, once the game launched and Rare/Xbox put everything they had into it to show that it was fun, the title got much praise and a large fanbase. To the extent that the game is now about to celebrate its 5th anniversary, and Rare wants to celebrate in style!

How so? Well, the team at Rare announced that they’d made a documentary called “Voyage of a Lifetime,” which will document how the game was made and what went into some of the decisions that determined its success:

“Featuring previously unseen footage and a candid look at the highs and lows of Sea of Thieves’ development and release, this honest and in-depth doc pulls back the curtain and shows the game’s evolution in the most detailed and raw way it’s ever been discussed,” said Christina Mcgrath, head of community and communications said Xbox Wire.

This kind of insight into a game is usually released long after it is gone, as that’s when people look at its “legacy” and whether it made the desired impact. However, with the game still alive, successful, and fun, the team wanted to showcase what they did to help make this happen. In other words, they want to take a victory lap, which is not a bad thing.

You can see the trailer for the documentary below:

But wait! There’s more! With the announcement of the documentary came a detailed video and a look into the Season 9 content for the game! Here’s a brief tease of what’s to come in it:

“Players can also expect linked changes to Reaper’s Chests, new Voyages for Captains and Pirate Legends, World Events being better balanced based on crew size and much, much more – including 100 more levels of Seasonal progression for players to work through and earn rewards by raising Renown.”

So the ninth season will help many gamers enjoy the title even more based on those words. Check out the in-depth look below:

While it may not have started that way, Rare’s title is a testament to sticking to your guns and believing in a concept/project even when others don’t, as sometimes it can lead to something beloved.