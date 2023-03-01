Sony Is Asking Players What The Best PS5 Release Was In February

If you haven’t heard by now, the PlayStation 5 is back on a roll. The system had been struggling for years thanks to supply shortages caused by semiconductors. But with those shortages now handled, things are looking up for the system. Multiple sales charts and figures state the system is selling big numbers worldwide, and Sony is looking to capitalize on that by ensuring plenty of big-name titles come out during 2023. But Sony is also looking to poll the PS5 owners, which means getting their insights on various things. You might recall they revealed the results of several polls yesterday, and now they’ve opened up a new poll today.

The last poll was about which games set the bar for certain parts of the PlayStation 5, like graphics, best use of the control, and more. But in a new poll on the PlayStation Blog, PS5 owners are asked about which game was the best release on the system in February.

To be clear, they weren’t asking solely about games exclusive to the console. They also included many multiplatform games and even threw in some titles from the VR side of gaming!

But, based on the given options, you might wonder who we think will likely win the poll. The easy answer is Hogwarts Legacy. The reason for that is simple: sales numbers. We know the game sold over twelve million units during its first two weeks, and it’s likely grown that number since then. Plus, not only did it sell well, it was beloved by critics and gamers alike. We’re sure some of those millions came from the PlayStation 5 version of the title, so you could see the game win easily.

Another option is Horizon Call of the Mountain. The title is the VR version of the universe and was meant to show off the power of the PS VR2. Many said it was a quality game and that you feel really “involved” in the world and not just looking at it through your headset. The only problem is that few are likely to have the PS VR2 yet, so its polling numbers could suffer.

The third likely candidate who could win is the Destiny 2 Lightfall DLC. Gamers with the main title have been waiting quite a bit for this DLC. It’s meant to be the “beginning of the end” for the game’s main story, and many couldn’t wait to get their hands on it.

Don’t forget to vote in the poll so your voice can be heard!