State of Play Highlights Upcoming PS VR2 Titles

The PlayStation State of Play event was highly anticipated by many due to what was confirmed to be shown at the program. One of the things they promised to showcase was the PS VR2 and the games that would be upcoming for it. The VR system is out now, and there are plenty of games you can try, but with the State of Play, they focused on five games that would arrive in 2023 for the headset. Let’s dive into what we saw at the show.

First was The Foglands, a title by Well Told games. The action/adventure/roguelike/horror game has plenty going for it, including a unique story. The title focuses on a village that is surrounded by a devastating fog. There is something within it, and it wants to take your village. You must make a deal with a stranger to get the ability to fight back. But even in death, you can come back and try again to see if you can learn from past mistakes. Only through exploration, repetition, and good luck will you learn the truth before the fog consumes you.

Second was Green Hell VR, the VR take on the survival game you can get on certain systems today. The title features you as someone stranded in the Amazon Rainforest. How you got there is a mystery, but you must find your way out. But the more you try to escape, the more you’ll learn the reasoning behind your “expedition,” and it may not be what you expect it to be!

Third is a new game called Synapse. Unlike the previous two titles, there wasn’t much detailed for the title. However, the visuals and gameplay were rather striking. You’ll be in a black-and-white world where color is only found in your enemies and powers. You’ll need to use a gun and special gifts to make your way through the enemy waves and get to a mysteriously colored door.

The fourth game they showed for the PS VR2 is Journey to Foundation. This one gets special credit because it’s based on the Isaac Asimov books and looks to be a fully fleshed-out sci-fi title where you’ll either help bring an empire to a new age or help save humanity from the destruction that is coming.

Finally, there was Before Your Eyes, a title where you’ll experience a person’s life before they pass on and try to help them accept some of the things they did.

As you can see, the VR system has many great titles on the way.

https://youtube.com/live/GGkP6D5lJcw?si=EnSIkaIECMiOmarE