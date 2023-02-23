You Can Catch Today’s State Of Play At These Times And Places

Sony has revealed when and where you can catch their State of Play presentation later today.

Sony will be streaming the event live on their Twitch channel and with a scheduled YouTube video. You can see that YouTube link at the end of this article.

As reported by Video Games Chronicle, the presentation will go live on 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm GMT / 10pm CET and last 45 minutes.

On their official announcement of this event, Sony shared this statement:

“Get ready for new looks at some anticipated games from our third-party partners, as well as a first glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games set to arrive later this year. Then, settle in for more than 15 minutes of all-new gameplay details and updates on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the next game from Rocksteady Studios.”

Given Sony’s reputation in their own presentations, they may be unhesitant in sharing the more violent content that will be found in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. We had just reported on how Singapore’s video game regulator classified Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as M-18, with a graphic description of the violence that is found in the game.

Sony hasn’t quite had the glowing start to 2023 they would have hoped, after having a stellar 2022 with the releases of GOTY contenders Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok. Their exclusive Square Enix action RPG, Forspoken, released to middling fanfare and bad reviews.

It hasn’t been entirely bad for the console maker, as multiplatform games like Atomic Heart and Hogwarts Legacy have been successful on their platforms as well, selling significantly more on PlayStation 5 than on competing platforms.

For now, Sony is taking a bigger bet with the launch of PlayStation VR 2. While Sony has been famously a high profile proponent of the modern return of consumer VR, they haven’t done as well as rivals such as Oculus. The market in 2023 also seems to be less receptive to VR compared to previous years, which raises the stakes for Sony in this space. We had reported that Sony planned to cut their order for PSVR 2 down to one million units after disappointing pre-order numbers. Sony had denied this story was true after the fact.

For this State of Play, we know for sure that Horizon: Call of the Mountain will be getting its own spotlight. Sony hopes tying the Horizon franchise to the new headset will be enough to entice their fans to buy in as well.

If that’s not enough, Sony is also bringing out Fantavision 2, hopefully as more than just a demo for the device.

In earnest, Sony has given themselves enough room to bring up some surprises in the event later today. Outside of these VR games, could we be seeing more of Final Fantasy 16?

You can watch the State of Play on YouTube below.