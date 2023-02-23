Rumor: Starfield Showcase Is Happening In The Week

A new rumor has come up that we will be getting a new shadow drop of a different kind from Microsoft today.

Odahfield posted this statement on Twitter:

“ITS HAPPENING. Expect a #Starfield update or showcase announcement either today or this week.”

We absolutely cannot vouch for the credibility of the source. Given how Microsoft just pulled that surprise on us by revealing Hi-Fi Rush on the same day that it was released, we would not put it above Microsoft to try something like it again.

Let’s get away from the thorny history of delays and continuously changed release dates for now. Microsoft committed to a standalone showcase event for Starfield. That is not a rumor, but something Microsoft themselves promised on the official Xbox Blog. In their own words, the reason Starfield is getting its own event is “to dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive.”

It can certainly be frustrating that there still isn’t a lot of clearly known or defined details about Starfield, but it isn’t like we don’t know anything about it at all. In an unusual move, Bethesda head Todd Howard spent over an hour in interview talking about Starfield, on top of his own career and making Bethesda’s other games.

And so we received the surprisingly poetic description; that Starfield might have so much in it that it can recreate the loneliness of space. That description suggests that Bethesda is moving towards a simulation experience, that means more than just the minutes and hours players have accumulated walking in a world like Skyrim.

If that big Starfield showcase is finally here, it won’t just be like a Nintendo Direct, or even a State of Play. We are probably in for a very dense, very information laden presentation, just to do justice to everything that Bethesda has already accomplished and what they hope they will be able to accomplish with Starfield.

We’re long past the days of the original PlayStation 3 presentation as well, so whatever Bethesda suggests they were able to pull off in Starfield, they probably really did manage to accomplish. Given the scale of similar games as we have seen in the likes of No Man’s Sky, and the perennially still in production Star Citizen. If Star Citizen ever does officially release, it may very well eclipse Starfield in scale and ambition in the end. But here and now, we know that Starfield will be setting that standard within this gaming generation.