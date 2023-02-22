Resident Evil Village VR Mode Is Now Officially Available As Free DLC

The latest PlayStation VR headset is now available to pick up and play. Sony’s PlayStation VR2 launched today, and as a result, we have new immersive gameplay experiences. While we know that the headset won’t be able to play backward-compatible VR titles, it does have a few launch titles available. In fact, one of those launch games comes in the form of free DLC if you own Resident Evil Village. Those of you who are brave enough to attempt to play through Resident Evil Village in a more immersive experience will get to do so today.

Capcom’s Resident Evil development team has taken to their official Resident Evil Twitter account today. They have confirmed that the free VR DLC has been released for Resident Evil Village today, and you can partake in another gameplay session as Ethan, but through VR. Developers have certainly made a few different means to enjoy this particular installment. While the game was initially released in a first-person perspective, it wasn’t long after that the developers offered a third-person perspective option. Now we have the option to go through the game once again in VR, so if you enjoyed this title, now you’ll get a more up close and personal session if you’re brave enough to take on the challenge.

Dive headset-first into the world of survival horror.

Resident Evil Village VR Mode for PSVR2 is available today as free DLC for #ResidentEvilVillage! 👒#ResidentEvil4's VR Mode has also begun development – stay tuned for more updates. 🌿 pic.twitter.com/TcxFcLA73K — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 22, 2023

This is only for the PlayStation VR2 headset, so it doesn’t look like PC players will be left out here officially. Although, you likely will have a few options thanks to modders. Regardless, this could make for a thrilling experience for survival horror fans. Likewise, that’s not the only news regarding Resident Evil and virtual reality. We already reported that Resident Evil 4 developers had started work on the VR game mode. Although, this is not a game mode that will be available when Resident Evil 4 launches into the marketplace.

Instead, much like Resident Evil Village, the PlayStation VR2 game mode for Resident Evil 4 will come to the title after the game launches into the marketplace. Fortunately, we don’t have long of a wait to endure. Resident Evil 4 will be launching on March 24, 2023, for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. Meanwhile, for those more interested in the Resident Evil Village VR game mode, you can find the DLC available today on the PlayStation 5, along with the gameplay trailer in the video we have embedded above.