Octopath Traveler II Is Cover Game For Newest Famitsu Issue

This week is a big week for fans of JRPGs. That would be because Octopath Traveler II is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation systems, and PC this Friday. That starkly contrasts the original title that came out years ago. That game was a Switch exclusive and then made its way to PC. What does this show? It shows that Square Enix knows the potential that the sequel has to be a great title and get big sales immediately at launch. Admittedly, for games like this, having a multi-platform launch will likely be highly beneficial to sales. Only time will tell, however.

To get fans hyped for the game, Famitsu made it the cover story of its new issue. To that end, they gave it a wonderfully designed cover you can see in the tweet below. As you can tell, the cover features the eight brand-new characters that you’ll play in the game. The title is completely separate from the original, so you wouldn’t need it to play the sequel if you didn’t play that one.

Octopath Traveler II launches this week!



To commemorate the occasion, it is the cover story of the newest Famitsu magazine!



Naoki Ikushima has a very distinct style and he's been an artist on every Team Asano game. pic.twitter.com/Qy8dhpcbC6 — Stealth (@Stealth40k) February 20, 2023

While small, you can tell certain things from within the cover that will tease what’s coming in the main game. For example, some characters are either holding or going after certain yellow creatures of unknown origin. It could mean nothing for the game, or it could be something to look out for as you play.

You can also gain glimpses of the personalities of each character as you look at the cover, including one standing apart from the rest while another is showing off her skills in acrobatics. With the Hunter character, we see her alongside two animal companions, which is a glimpse of how she’ll play in the game.

The game is set up to be one of the best JRPGs on the various platforms you can play it on. The initial reviews for the game were incredibly positive. The game currently sits at an 84 on Metacritic, a very good score.

Most praised the game’s love for the JRPG genre and building off of what the first game did. They also loved the visuals, the gameplay mechanics, and more. The title had some flaws, including the sustained lack of full-on interaction between the eight characters, but that wasn’t enough to lower the game’s score.

Octopath Traveler II arrives this Friday, and there’s a demo for the game out now, should you want to play the title early!