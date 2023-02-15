Team Omega Force Promises To Fix Wild Hearts PC Issues, & Add Upscaler Support

The consensus from players so far is that the game is worth the hassle, but there is a lot of hassle to play it right now.

Team Omega Force has committed to fixing Wild Hearts’ performance issues on PC, in a new message on the Steam page.

Wild Hearts is already playable for some gamers, thanks to an early trial period available on EA Play, and thanks to Microsoft’s deal with Electronic Arts, Ultimate Game Pass. Unfortunately, many players have been complaining about multiple performance issues, particularly for PC.

A notable issue isn’t necessarily a bug per se. Rather, Team Omega Force was unable to add in GPU based upscaler support for PC. These would be your DLSS, FSR, and XESS, with each major GPU manufacturer providing their own bespoke solution, and claiming to have the best upscaler. No matter which of these upscalers you think is the best, none of them are working on Wild Hearts right now.

This is what Team Omega Force shared on their game’s news and announcements page:

“A note from the team

Omega Force are working continuously to improve performance and optimise the game for a wide variety of hardware specs across future updates.



We have a patch coming next week that addresses a CPU bottleneck problem the team discovered; this should improve performance across mid-high end CPU’s.

The team are also actively working on DLSS and FSR support which will arrive in a future patch.



This is a vitally important topic for us, if you are experiencing significant performance issues despite running recommend or higher specs, please submit your dxdiag to our support team HERE and Omega Force will investigate.”

As you can imagine, Wild Hearts also already has its own reddit. The consensus from players so far is that the game is worth the hassle, but there is a lot of hassle to play it right now. We’re going to point to a few posts there from people playing the trial now about some other issues and observations.

TheRealABro managed to get the game running on their Steam Deck. They had to dip all the performance settings to the lowest possible, but it’s interesting that a Steam Deck player already managed to pull this off. Team Omega Force said they would try to make it playable on Steam Deck on launch, but Steam Deck verification may still be a few weeks away.

Suggums mentioned having issues logging in to EA Play. This may not be a consistent issue for all EA Play users, Game Pass may be a better experience if it’s available, as Microsoft adds the option to stream the game.

Finally, Xermonlu pointed out that multiplayer isn’t working properly, with players getting kicked out of sessions. This may be fixed by launch, but if you were planning to play this with friends, you may want to wait until after Team Omega Force fixes this.

Wild Hearts is launching on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023.