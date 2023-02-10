Sony Wants To See What Your Favorite PS5 Game Is

As many people will tell you, what you like regarding a certain topic is all about taste. For example, what people find funny is incredibly subjective because it’s a matter of their personality and what really “strikes their funny bone.” But video games are the same way. While plenty of people will like whatever “popular title” is out on the market, just as many won’t want to try a title because it’s “not in a genre they like,” or it’s “too violent,” or “too cutesy.” The PS5 has been out in the world for a while now, and many would agree that it has plenty of titles to capture whatever taste you have.

On the PlayStation Blog, Sony revealed that they want to see your favorite game on the PS5. That might sound like a hard challenge, so they narrowed it down for you by picking a large swath of titles and letting you vote for one you liked the best. The nominees are:

A Plague Tale: Requiem, Astro’s Playroom, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Deathloop, Demon’s Souls, Destiny 2, Elden Ring, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, God of War: Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Hades, Horizon Forbidden West, Inscryption, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Resident Evil Village, Returnal, SIFU, Stray, The Last of Us: Part I, Tunic, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Unpacking.

That’s a large swath, alright! But you might have noticed something interesting if you paid attention to the games that were named. Like what? Well, many of those titles aren’t PlayStation 5 exclusives. Moreover, many were ported to the PS5 well after their original release date. Some aren’t what you would call “major players” in one form or the next. So make of this what you will.

Another twist in the proceedings is that voting for the “Best PlayStation 5 Game” isn’t the only poll on the blog. You can also vote for the best “Indie Game,” the “Best Graphical Showcase,” and the “Best Use of the DualSense Controller.” Don’t worry; we won’t list the nominees for those categories.

So clearly, Sony wants to see where fans fall on things, which will be interesting to see unfold. For example, the big game that likely is still on everyone’s minds is God of War Ragnarok. But then again, Elden Ring won Game of the Year by most pundits, so perhaps fans will fall that way.

Voting ends on February 16th.