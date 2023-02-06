PS5 Shipments To Increase Mightily In Coming Months

Needless to say, the last few years haven’t been kind to everyone. Things have been going haywire between the COVID pandemic and other factors like the war in Ukraine, including in the video game space. When a significant console comes out from one of the Big 3, you expect their sales to be grand. Yes, there are exceptions, but more times than not, they’re meant to sell well and ship in large numbers. But with the PS5, that didn’t happen at first. It wasn’t that the system was bad. It was because of COVID limiting the number of semiconductors shipped around the world. Thus the number of units Sony could make was limited.

That’s why, until recently, you rarely heard about PS5 sales numbers or projections. They had to be kept low because that’s all they could manage. However, according to TweakTown, that time is now over. As they documented, Sony went full-tilt in 2022 to refresh their supply of PlayStation 5 systems and ensure they got as many out as possible. They even changed some of the chips they used to make the system so they could crank more out.

That led to a massive surge in PlayStation 5 sales during the holiday season, which added to over $3 billion in hardware sales. That was a record for Sony, and they’re not looking to stop there. They announced that they wanted to ship 19 million units before the end of the fiscal year. They’re at about 13 million, which means they are confident they’ll be able to make and ship 6 million PlayStation 5’s before the end of March. If they can pull that off, it’d be quite a feat and further proof that they are cranking out systems like never before.

Unsurprisingly, they’re trying to give the system a shot in the arm. Remember, the console launched in 2020, which didn’t work out in their favor. What’s more, the market for years has been dominated by the Nintendo Switch despite both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S being superior consoles in terms of hardware components. But now, with their change in production and various supply lines finally opening up in part, Sony can finally make the push they’ve waited literal years for.

Additionally, with multiple big software titles coming to PlayStation 5 this year, they want to invite gamers to play those games on their best console yet.